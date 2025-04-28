'From Gold to God': How a Sindhi jeweler founded the Brahma Kumaris in 1936

Visionary Awakening

In 1936, respected jeweler Lekhraj Kripalani was shaken by fierce spiritual visions, seeing cosmic scenes and divine forms that ignited a fire to abandon business and transform lives.

Om Origins

The first gathering, called "Om Mandali," was no ordinary prayer group — they chanted "Om" with deep intent, believing each vibration connected them to an unseen, higher reality.

Unlikely Founder

At the height of wealth and influence, Kripalani stunned Sindh society by dissolving his successful jewelry empire, choosing to be remembered not for gold, but for God.

Women Rising

In a patriarchal 1930s India, 22-year-old Om Radhe was crowned president; young women led spiritual classes, made decisions, and redefined leadership for an entire generation.

Radical Reforms

Om Mandali’s teachings cut like a knife through tradition — women choosing celibacy, rejecting caste hierarchies, and building a new social order where the soul, not status, mattered.

Fierce Backlash

Conservative society struck back hard — mobs stormed gatherings, families disowned daughters, and fires were set to meeting places, as the group clung fiercely to their vision.

Wealth Surrendered

In 1937, Kripalani signed over every rupee, car, and property to a trust led by women, stunning critics who saw no man willing to step back and empower a female council.

Exodus Journey

Hounded by hostility and Partition’s chaos, the group fled across borders, sheltering in Karachi before finally anchoring themselves high in the lonely Aravalli hills of Mount Abu.

Global Blossoming

What began as a few dozen visionaries now spans over 110 countries — an empire of peace led largely by women, still preaching soul-first living in a world obsessed with power.

