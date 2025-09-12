From Handbags to Headlines: Inside Nepal’s Nepo Kid Scandal

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Smita Dahal, granddaughter of ex-PM Prachanda, sparked fury after flaunting handbags worth more than a Nepali MP’s annual salary. Her posts triggered chants in the streets: “Where did the money come from?”
Saugat Thapa, son of the Law Minister, decorated a Christmas tree using designer gear worth lakhs. Online fury exploded as Gen Z turned memes into protest banners.
When Shrinkhala Khatiwada posted luxury vacation snaps, the backlash didn’t stay digital—protesters marched to her family home, accusing her father’s ministry of cashing in on public misery.
Nepal’s average monthly wage is Rs. 20,000. Yet these “nepo kids” flaunt bags worth Rs. 10 lakhs, luxury cars, and international getaways. The math doesn’t add up—and everyone’s noticing.
What began as whispers on Reddit and TikTok became full-blown protests in Kathmandu. The movement calls out political dynasties for living lavishly while unemployment and poverty soar.
With no official audits, most wealth claims are pieced together from social media—but the optics are damning: crores in lifestyle, thousands in salary. The gap screams corruption.
Nepal’s youth aren't just angry—they’re organized. Hashtags, exposés, and viral compilations have turned luxury flaunting into a national scandal overnight.
Nepotism isn't new—but the new wave of protest makes it personal. It’s not just who you’re related to—it’s how shamelessly you spend what many suspect you never earned.
In a country struggling to provide jobs, healthcare, and education, political elites’ kids now double as Instagram influencers—posing while the public seethes.