From Minus 269°C to Fusion Heat: China’s metal that bends but won’t break

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Representative pic
Scientists in China say they’ve done what global experts swore couldn’t be done — forged steel that laughs in the face of nuclear fusion’s brutal extremes.
Representative pic
CHSN01 can shrug off minus 269°C liquid helium chills and survive magnetic forces twice as strong as France’s ITER.
Representative pic
Fusion magnets push up to 20 Tesla — almost enough to rip steel apart. This new alloy doesn’t flinch.
Representative pic
Back in 2011, ITER’s steel turned brittle and failed. China just built something that blows past those limits.
Representative pic
500 tonnes of CHSN01 now wrap the superconducting heart of China’s BEST reactor — the closest thing we’ve built to a mini sun.
Representative pic
It holds 1,500 MPa yield strength while stretching over 25% at cryogenic temps — unheard of for fusion-grade steel.
Representative pic
What began as a decade-long materials grind turned into a game-changer when physicist Zhao Zhongxian joined in 2020.
Representative pic
Unlike ITER, BEST isn’t just for research — it’s gunning for commercial fusion power before anyone else.
Representative pic
Fully made in China, CHSN01 could end foreign steel dependence and muscle into fields from particle physics to deep-space missions.
Representative pic