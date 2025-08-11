From Minus 269°C to Fusion Heat: China’s metal that bends but won’t break

Impossible Alloy

Scientists in China say they’ve done what global experts swore couldn’t be done — forged steel that laughs in the face of nuclear fusion’s brutal extremes.

Cryo Crusher

CHSN01 can shrug off minus 269°C liquid helium chills and survive magnetic forces twice as strong as France’s ITER.

Magnet Monster

Fusion magnets push up to 20 Tesla — almost enough to rip steel apart. This new alloy doesn’t flinch.

ITER’s Embarrassment

Back in 2011, ITER’s steel turned brittle and failed. China just built something that blows past those limits.

Star Core

500 tonnes of CHSN01 now wrap the superconducting heart of China’s BEST reactor — the closest thing we’ve built to a mini sun.

Billion-Pascal Beast

It holds 1,500 MPa yield strength while stretching over 25% at cryogenic temps — unheard of for fusion-grade steel.

Ten-Year Gamble

What began as a decade-long materials grind turned into a game-changer when physicist Zhao Zhongxian joined in 2020.

Power Play

Unlike ITER, BEST isn’t just for research — it’s gunning for commercial fusion power before anyone else.

Tech Trump Card

Fully made in China, CHSN01 could end foreign steel dependence and muscle into fields from particle physics to deep-space missions.

