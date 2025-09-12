From Miss India to Missile Command: Meet the Woman Who Refused to Choose

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Crown to Combat

From Miss India 2023 to Lt. in the Army Air Defence, Kashish Methwani shed her pageant crown for military boots—redefining what a beauty queen can become.

Brains, Beauty, Battalion

With two MScs, a Harvard PhD offer, and now a military commission, Kashish didn’t choose between brains and bravery—she claimed both, on her own terms.

Zero to Hero

No soldier lineage. No shortcuts. Kashish, the first woman officer in her family, rose through grit alone—balancing neuroscience papers with CDS prep and drill sessions.

Miss India, Meet Missile  Defence

She won pageants in gowns and medals in camouflage. In her final term at OTA, she walked away with gold in shooting, basketball, debates, and zero punishments.

Best Cadet, Best Life

She once saluted PM Modi as the Best NCC Cadet on Republic Day. Now, as an officer, she commands not just respect—but a resume that reads like a Hollywood script.

Harvard Who?

Accepted for a neuroscience PhD at Harvard, Kashish said no. She chose country over Ivy League. That decision now echoes through India’s newest batch of combat-ready officers.

Tabla to Target Practice

She's a Bharatanatyam dancer, tabla player, and national-level shooter. From stage to range, Kashish doesn't just juggle hats—she nails them with precision.

Impostor to Icon

Despite struggling with acne, body issues, and imposter syndrome, she rose. Her TEDx talk reminds us: self-doubt is a liar—and she’s living proof.

‘Sab Kuch Karna Hai’

As a child, she wanted it all: science, service, spotlight. At 24, she has it—and a gold medal in her holster. For Kashish, “either/or” was never an option.
