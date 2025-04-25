From rice to rags: Why Pakistan’s people stay dirt poor despite billions in exports

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Agriculture powers 24% of GDP and employs over a third of workers. Pakistan grows millions of tonnes of wheat, rice, and sugarcane—vital for food and export.
Textiles are Pakistan's industrial heart, dominating manufacturing and exports. Pakistan is among the world’s top textile exporters, per ITC data.
Representative pic
With 58% of GDP, services lead the economy—spanning finance, telecom, IT, and trade. The sector is rapidly growing, driven by tech and urban demand.
From Basmati rice to cricket bats, Pakistan’s exports keep the economy afloat. Textiles and rice alone bring in billions annually, says Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.
Overseas Pakistanis sent billions home, lifting families and the economy. FY2025 remittances jumped 33%, but benefits are uneven, reaching few poor households.
Small businesses are Pakistan's hidden giants—40% of GDP, 80% of jobs outside farms. Yet they remain underfinanced and overlooked in policy.
Representative pic
Coal, salt, and gypsum abound, while 25% of land is fertile, fed by massive canals. But inefficiencies and neglect curb their full potential.
Representative pic
Energy, transport, and utilities are dominated by SOEs. They’re crucial but often inefficient—many run losses while holding vast assets.
The richest 10% take 42% of income. With 42.4% poverty and a $1,407 GDP per capita, Pakistan faces a deep economic divide, says World Bank.