From roasts to riches: How Triggered Insaan build a ₹25 lakh a month fortune  

Viral Vows

Nischay Malhan and Ruchika Rathore’s June 2025 wedding at ITC Tavleen, Chail, set social media ablaze—millions of shares, celeb cameos, and an avalanche of fan edits turned this intimate ceremony into a creator-world blockbuster.

College Spark

Their romance began in a Delhi engineering college in 2018—friendship, memes, content collabs, and then a December 2024 engagement. Fans followed every beat, making their love story one of India’s most-watched digital sagas.

Creator Power

With 24 million YouTube subscribers and 1.4M Instagram followers between them, Nischay and Ruchika aren’t just newlyweds—they’re a digital super-couple, commanding more daily views than some cable networks.

Wedding Windfall

The wedding wasn’t just romantic—it was a business masterstroke. Brand placements, viral reels, and boosted follower counts may have added lakhs to their June revenue. Industry insiders are calling it “the soft launch of Creator 3.0.”

Ad Avalanche

Triggered Insaan pulls in over ₹25 lakh monthly from YouTube ads alone. Each upload—earning around ₹8 lakh—spins commentary, comedy, and cultural critique into a revenue machine.

Intel Jackpot

His deal with INTEL India—worth ₹12 lakh/month—is just one of many brand collabs. Marketing heads now see Triggered Insaan as a top-tier endorser, citing ROI that rivals prime-time TV.

Merch Moves

Fokus, the hydration drink he co-founded, is no side hustle. With branding that merges meme culture and fitness, it’s quietly gaining traction—and could soon eclipse YouTube in monthly returns.

Subscriber Tsunami

With an ever-expanding fanbase dubbed the “Triggered Army,” Nischay’s audience reach gives him leverage few Indian creators enjoy. For sponsors, his engagement rate is gold dust.

Content Alchemy

From reaction videos to life advice to roast culture—his content blend is finely tuned. Analysts credit his massive growth to an algorithm-smart strategy that marries relatability with ruthlessly consistent posting.
