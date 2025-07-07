From Shefali Jariwala to skin clinics: The truth about Glutathione glow-ups

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

After the Injection

Shefali Jariwala’s death sparked a media storm—but what police found beside her body pointed to a deeper, quieter trend: IV glutathione.

The Glow Enzyme

It’s the compound behind the skin-lightening boom—and it’s already inside you. But boosting it? That’s where things get complicated.

Sulfur Fix

It doesn’t come in a drip bag. Garlic, onions, and kale may hold the key to unlocking your body’s natural glutathione reserves—without needles.

Vitamin C Hack

Forget creams. Your fridge might already have the one vitamin that helps your body make more glutathione while improving collagen and clarity.

Brazil Nut Effect

One nut, massive impact. Selenium, found in foods like Brazil nuts and fish, plays a surprisingly powerful role in glutathione production.

Sleep It In

Chronic sleep loss quietly depletes glutathione. The ultimate glow-up? May start with a blackout curtain, not a beauty clinic.

Stress Drain

Anxiety doesn’t just age your face—it strips your body’s antioxidants. Yoga or breathwork could raise glutathione more effectively than meds.

Workout Chemistry

Studies show: exercise = antioxidant boost. But overdo it, and you could reverse the effect. Here's how to move smart.

The IV Dilemma

Experts warn: IV glutathione might promise radiance, but without regulation, the risks run deeper than skin tone. The science—and safety—isn’t fully there.
Related Stories

How China tried to kill the Rafale: And no, it use any missile The 1.51ms mystery: Why Earth’s fastest day may arrive this month 500 acres, 0 Mickey: Is India secretly building its own Disneyland in Haryana? 3 rings, 1 temple: Why new evidence may finally prove Atlantis was real