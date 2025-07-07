From Shefali Jariwala to skin clinics: The truth about Glutathione glow-ups

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Shefali Jariwala’s death sparked a media storm—but what police found beside her body pointed to a deeper, quieter trend: IV glutathione.
It’s the compound behind the skin-lightening boom—and it’s already inside you. But boosting it? That’s where things get complicated.
It doesn’t come in a drip bag. Garlic, onions, and kale may hold the key to unlocking your body’s natural glutathione reserves—without needles.
Forget creams. Your fridge might already have the one vitamin that helps your body make more glutathione while improving collagen and clarity.
One nut, massive impact. Selenium, found in foods like Brazil nuts and fish, plays a surprisingly powerful role in glutathione production.
Chronic sleep loss quietly depletes glutathione. The ultimate glow-up? May start with a blackout curtain, not a beauty clinic.
Anxiety doesn’t just age your face—it strips your body’s antioxidants. Yoga or breathwork could raise glutathione more effectively than meds.
Studies show: exercise = antioxidant boost. But overdo it, and you could reverse the effect. Here's how to move smart.
Experts warn: IV glutathione might promise radiance, but without regulation, the risks run deeper than skin tone. The science—and safety—isn’t fully there.