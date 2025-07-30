From Taiwan to Tokyo: China’s new missile can strike without leaving its own airspace

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
China’s new missile doesn’t just chase jets—it hunts tankers, bombers, and AWACS at ranges previously thought impossible. With a 1,000-km leash, it can swat support aircraft from across the strait, no dogfight required.
At speeds nudging Mach 9, this missile compresses response time into seconds. Pilots may get no warning, no defense, no chance. Think blink-and-you’re-dead warfare at the edge of human reaction.
Even radar-evading F-22s and B-21s aren’t safe. With AI-guided targeting, the missile is reportedly trained to sniff out and smack stealth aircraft mid-air—putting the U.S. Air Force’s crown jewels squarely in the crosshairs.
Before deployment, the missile endured Martian-landing-level heat tests in arc-heated tunnels that fry materials at 3,000°C. Surviving this brutal baptism means it’s likely combat-ready—even in hypersonic hell.
Some test profiles show launches from altitudes above 100 km—bordering space. This allows top-down attacks that bypass conventional defenses, adding an extraterrestrial twist to air combat.
Using AI, the missile can reportedly “think” in flight—autonomously identifying and adjusting to stealthy or maneuvering targets. It’s not just smart; it’s predator-smart, and it doesn’t lose focus.
With its extended reach, China could hit aircraft near Guam, Japan, or beyond—without ever leaving its own skies. Air dominance, once a contest over battlefields, might now start deep in peacetime airspace.
To survive hypersonic speeds, engineers had to craft custom composites that laugh at friction-induced infernos. This isn’t just missile tech—it’s a masterclass in next-gen materials engineering.
U.S. and Russian missiles top out at 400km. China just more than doubled that. This isn’t just a new missile—it’s a shot fired in the hypersonic arms race, rewriting what “air superiority” means.