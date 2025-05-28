From tobacco giant to trust anchor: Why ITC keeps finding a place in India’s retirement portfolios

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
BAT’s stake cut wasn’t a breakup—it was a balance sheet breather. With 23.1% still in hand and praise for ITC’s strategy, the move reads more like portfolio hygiene than panic selling.
With a ₹14.35 dividend and low volatility, ITC has quietly become the gold standard for retirement portfolios—offering a yield that beats banks and a cushion that calms nerves.
In a market of stingy payouts, ITC’s record dividend is a loud signal. Strong cash flows, no debt panic, just a confident flex from a company that pays when others duck.
From Aashirvaad to Yippee, ITC’s FMCG portfolio is no longer just side business. It’s scaling fast—quietly building brands that live in kitchen cabinets across 200 million homes.
The demerger of ITC Hotels isn’t about shedding weight—it’s a surgical move to unlock value, streamline ops, and give investors a clearer lens on growth segments.
When the Nifty slides, ITC usually shrugs. Its defensive DNA and diversified model make it a rare low-beta bet in a market high on drama and low on predictability.
Cigarettes still mint profit, but the story’s moved. FMCG is now the mission, with ITC slowly becoming a consumer titan wrapped in old-school packaging.
This isn’t a stock that ghosts you. Decades of dividends, bonus issues, and sober management have built one of the strongest investor trust narratives in India Inc.
Call it boring, but ITC’s slow-burn growth and disciplined capital use are why it keeps showing up in long-term portfolios—even when no one’s tweeting about it.