Future Earth?: white dwarf’s planet-killing past may be our solar system’s fate

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Cosmic Clue

After 40 years of mystery, astronomers believe X-ray signals from a white dwarf reveal the remains of a planet it devoured.

Star’s Hunger

In a rare cosmic event, a dying star may have torn apart a nearby planet and feasted on its remains.

Death Glow

The shattered planet’s debris heats up as it crashes into the white dwarf, releasing eerie X-rays.

Final Orbit

A Neptune-sized world still orbits the white dwarf—its days may be numbered, circling in under 3 days.

Gravitational Doom

The doomed planet likely spiraled inward due to gravitational shifts before being ripped apart.

Lingering Signal

X-ray brightness has remained steady for decades—but a 2.9-hour pulse may mark orbiting debris.

Representative pic

First of Kind

If confirmed, this would be the first time a planet was caught being destroyed in a planetary nebula.

Representative pic

Planet or Star?

Could it have been a tiny star instead? Unlikely—its mass wouldn’t allow for such a violent ending.

Representative pic

Solar System Glimpse

This haunting discovery could foreshadow the fate of planets like Earth when our Sun begins to die.
Related Stories

'James Webb finds it, ALMA confirms it': galaxy with oxygen challenges Big Bang models 'Cosmic kiss incoming': Venus slips between Earth and Sun this weekend. All the details Want Elon Musk-level intelligence? These 9 books are your shortcut Chahal-Dhanashree divorce: 9 rules every Indian woman must know about alimony