'Gaia’s 12-year mission ends': The space telescope that rewrote the galaxy goes silent

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Galactic Cartographer

Launched in 2013, Gaia mapped nearly two billion stars in 3D—reshaping everything we know about the Milky Way.

Historic Shutdown

On March 27, 2025, ESA sent its final shutdown command, ending one of the most transformative missions in astronomy.

Silent Legacy

Though offline, Gaia’s data will keep revolutionizing science. Its next release in 2026, and a legacy catalog in 2030, promise new discoveries.

Tough Goodbye

Gaia resisted deactivation—engineers had to corrupt its software to ensure it wouldn't wake again under sunlight.

Responsible Exit

ESA placed Gaia in a solar orbit that avoids Earth for 100+ years—part of a growing push for sustainable space operations.

Credit: ESA

Final Tests

Engineers ran last-minute tests, stress-testing propulsion systems to inform future missions like ESA’s LISA, which will hunt gravitational waves.

Hidden Signatures

Before shutdown, engineers encoded over 1,500 names and personal messages into Gaia’s memory—ensuring their legacy sails with it.

Resilient Machine

From solar flares to micrometeoroids, Gaia survived it all—often bouncing back from malfunctions that could have ended other missions.

Emotional Farewell

The final transmission carried both technical commands and emotional weight—Gaia now drifts, silent but storied, into the cosmic archive.

Credit: ESA
Related Stories

9 Eid 2025 dishes you should not miss: One takes over 6 hours to perfect Did life die or hide? Venus’s lost oceans and a new equation stir a cosmic whodunnit 'Earth's third force found': NASA finds a 0.55-volt field driving space escape How petrol pumps cheat you: 9 dirty tricks that empty your tank and your pocket unnoticed