‘Galactic heartbeat detected’: Hubble captures ancient clusters colliding in real time

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Dwarf galaxies, small yet mighty, are the most common galaxies in the universe—and crucial to understanding the growth of cosmic giants.
Many dwarf galaxies hide ultra-dense nuclear star clusters at their centers, housing up to millions of stars in a compact, glowing core.
For decades, scientists believed these nuclear clusters formed from globular cluster mergers. Now, we finally have the first direct proof.
Using Hubble data, astronomers spotted tightly paired clusters and light streams—hallmarks of one cluster being absorbed by another.
Some galaxies had ghostly streaks of light near their centers. These ephemeral trails are the telltale signatures of a merger in motion.
The entire merging process takes less than 100 million years. The light streams fade even faster—making this a rare catch.
Ultra-detailed computer models reproduced the phenomenon, confirming that the observed streams result from unequal-mass cluster mergers.
The simulations showed: the bigger the size difference between the two clusters, the longer and clearer the light stream becomes.
Led by Mélina Poulain and supported by the MATLAS team, this discovery deepens our understanding of how galaxies evolve and grow from within.