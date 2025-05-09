‘Game-changer debut’: How India’s S-400 crushed Pakistan’s drone swarm overnight

Sky Sniper

When drones swarmed Indian skies on May 7, the S-400 picked them off from hundreds of kilometers away—hitting targets before they crossed the border.

Swarm Stopper

Tracking 300 threats while locking onto 36 simultaneously, the S-400 turned Pakistan’s mass assault into a mid-air graveyard in seconds.

Five-Minute Fury

With deployment time under five minutes, the S-400 went from standby to strike-ready faster than Pakistan could launch its second wave.

Missile Buffet

Low-flying drones, stealth jets, and ballistic missiles—each faced a different S-400 missile tailored to rip it from the sky at just the right altitude.

Stealth Slayer

Even with radar jamming attempts, the S-400’s phased-array system saw through the noise, locking onto stealth aircraft that thought they were invisible.

Kill Mastery

With a 4.8 km/s intercept speed and near 80% hit rate in real-world tests, the S-400 didn’t just deter—it destroyed, forcing enemy jets to flee mid-mission.

Rolling Fortress

Mounted on mobile trucks, the system relocated before enemy missiles could strike—always one step ahead, always hidden in plain sight.

Seamless Strike

Plugged into India’s integrated command network, the S-400 worked like a conductor—coordinating radar, air, and sea units in a perfectly timed defense.

Fear Weapon

Pakistan’s F-16s scrambled to distant hangars after the attack—proof that sometimes the most powerful weapon isn’t fired, just feared.
