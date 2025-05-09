‘Game-changer debut’: How India’s S-400 crushed Pakistan’s drone swarm overnight

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
When drones swarmed Indian skies on May 7, the S-400 picked them off from hundreds of kilometers away—hitting targets before they crossed the border.
Tracking 300 threats while locking onto 36 simultaneously, the S-400 turned Pakistan’s mass assault into a mid-air graveyard in seconds.
With deployment time under five minutes, the S-400 went from standby to strike-ready faster than Pakistan could launch its second wave.
Low-flying drones, stealth jets, and ballistic missiles—each faced a different S-400 missile tailored to rip it from the sky at just the right altitude.
Even with radar jamming attempts, the S-400’s phased-array system saw through the noise, locking onto stealth aircraft that thought they were invisible.
With a 4.8 km/s intercept speed and near 80% hit rate in real-world tests, the S-400 didn’t just deter—it destroyed, forcing enemy jets to flee mid-mission.
Mounted on mobile trucks, the system relocated before enemy missiles could strike—always one step ahead, always hidden in plain sight.
Plugged into India’s integrated command network, the S-400 worked like a conductor—coordinating radar, air, and sea units in a perfectly timed defense.
Pakistan’s F-16s scrambled to distant hangars after the attack—proof that sometimes the most powerful weapon isn’t fired, just feared.