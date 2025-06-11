‘Gauri Khan pays ₹1.35 lakh rent for her staff: Here’s how easily she affords it

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Gauri Khan just rented a ₹1.35 lakh/month apartment in Mumbai’s Pali Hill—not for herself, but for her staff. A 725 sq ft, fully furnished flat just 100 meters from the Khans’ current residence, all to ensure comfort while Mannat gets a makeover.
How big is Gauri’s bank balance? She makes around ₹13.15 lakh every single day. That means she earns the staff’s entire monthly rent in less than 10 hours.
From celebrity living rooms to five-star lounges, Gauri Khan Designs has redefined luxury spaces. Her client list reads like a Filmfare guest list—and it’s a major engine in her ₹48 crore annual income.
Behind Shah Rukh Khan’s biggest blockbusters is a co-producer with a sharp business brain: Gauri. Her stake in Red Chillies Entertainment contributes heavily to the couple’s entertainment empire.
Gauri’s monthly income hovers around ₹4 crore—more than most Bollywood actors earn in a year. Interior design, film production, restaurants—every revenue stream flows strong.
She’s worth approximately ₹1,600 crore. That’s ₹1 crore for each square foot of her legendary sea-facing bungalow, Mannat. And she’s still building.
Gauri’s latest venture? A luxury restaurant in Mumbai. Chic interiors, curated menus, and celebrity sightings—it’s not just a dining spot, it’s an extension of her brand.
While Mannat undergoes renovation, the Khans moved into a plush duplex nearby. But Gauri ensured the staff stayed close too—with a fully rented apartment just around the corner.
Her decisions blend style and scale—whether it’s choosing tiles for a billionaire’s bathroom or renting a flat for a driver and cook. Every move reflects her signature: luxe, thoughtful, calculated.
