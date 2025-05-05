'Geology bombshell': Europe and North America might still be one continent

ontinent Myth

We grew up naming seven continents—but groundbreaking research says we’ve got it wrong all along.

Geography Rewrite

Dr. Jordan Phethean, a geologist at the University of Derby, says Europe and North America may still be geologically linked.

Iceland Mystery

Once thought to be volcanic leftovers, Iceland may actually be part of a hidden continental mass.

Lost Link

The Greenland-Iceland-Faroes Ridge might be the missing bridge between two supposedly separate continents.

New Plateau

Phethean’s team coined “Rifted Oceanic Magmatic Plateau” to describe this massive hidden structure beneath the ocean.

Atlantis Vibes

Describing it as geology’s Atlantis, Phethean says they’ve uncovered submerged fragments of lost continental crust.

Crust Connection

Detailed analysis shows Iceland contains crust from both European and North American tectonic plates.

African Twin

Surprisingly, Africa’s Afar region has near-identical features to Iceland, hinting at a shared volcanic origin.

Future Map

If this theory holds, it could rewrite Earth’s continental map and change how we search for natural resources.
