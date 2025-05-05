'Geology bombshell': Europe and North America might still be one continent

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
We grew up naming seven continents—but groundbreaking research says we’ve got it wrong all along.
Dr. Jordan Phethean, a geologist at the University of Derby, says Europe and North America may still be geologically linked.
Once thought to be volcanic leftovers, Iceland may actually be part of a hidden continental mass.
The Greenland-Iceland-Faroes Ridge might be the missing bridge between two supposedly separate continents.
Phethean’s team coined “Rifted Oceanic Magmatic Plateau” to describe this massive hidden structure beneath the ocean.
Describing it as geology’s Atlantis, Phethean says they’ve uncovered submerged fragments of lost continental crust.
Detailed analysis shows Iceland contains crust from both European and North American tectonic plates.
Surprisingly, Africa’s Afar region has near-identical features to Iceland, hinting at a shared volcanic origin.
If this theory holds, it could rewrite Earth’s continental map and change how we search for natural resources.