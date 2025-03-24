'Giza secrets unveiled': Satellite radar reveals massive underground city under Khafre Pyramid

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Beneath Khafre’s pyramid, researchers claim they’ve found an underground city using satellite radar. Theories link it to Egypt’s mythical Halls of Amenti, long considered mere legend.
Two satellites 420 miles above Earth sent radar signals to scan the Giza plateau, generating tomographic images that hint at massive hollow structures beneath the pyramid’s base.
Electromagnetic signals converted into phononic data unveiled spiraling pathways and eight shafts extending 2,000 feet underground—suggesting vast hidden infrastructure.
Inside the pyramid, scientists identified five unknown room-like formations, including one with a sarcophagus long mistaken for a pharaoh’s tomb, baffling traditional historians.
A detailed 3D model shows the inner architecture, including spiral passageways and potential wells—adding intrigue to what lies below “ground zero.”
Nicole Ciccolo said these chambers mirror ancient myths of the Halls of Amenti—a realm of knowledge mentioned in Hermetic texts and Egyptian legends.
Experts like Egypt’s ex-antiquities chief Dr. Zahi Hawass slammed the study as “fake news,” calling its technology “unvalidated” and the methodology flawed.
Radar expert Lawrence Conyers noted that the land under the pyramids was sacred before their construction—suggesting ancient ruins could be legitimate finds.
With no peer-reviewed data, some scholars say the results are exaggerated. Critics argue radar tech isn’t advanced enough to scan so deeply or clearly through stone.