'Glasslike predator found': South Atlantic mission captures living sea legend

Glass Ghost

Shimmering like a sculpture, the juvenile squid drifted through the dark with silken fins. Biologist Dr. Heather Ritchie-Bennion called it “grace incarnate in deep sea form.”

Deep Debut

Captured on March 9, 2025, this is the first confirmed live footage of Mesonychoteuthis hamiltoni, thanks to Schmidt Ocean Institute's expedition near South Sandwich Islands.

Silent Swimmer

The squid avoided detection for over a century by thriving in pitch-black depths and evading light and noise, a trait marine biologists credit as evolutionary genius.

Hook Clue

Scientists identified the species by mid-arm hooks—hallmarks of the colossal squid. This key feature solved the mystery, according to marine taxonomist Dr. Kat Bolstad.

Monster Myth

Far from a horror, the squid moved with ethereal beauty. Researchers say its serene presence defies media’s long-standing monster mythos.

Juvenile Jewel

Though just 30 cm, the squid revealed vital insights into its life stage. Dr. Santiago Herrera noted it offers a rare look at colossal squid development.

Stealth Habitat

Living 600 meters deep in the South Atlantic, this squid thrives in a lightless, frigid zone rarely visited—no wonder it’s remained a mystery for so long.

Team Triumph

The sighting was a win for global collaboration: Schmidt Ocean Institute, Ocean Census, and GoSouth joined forces for this unforgettable capture.

Survey Surprise

What started as a biodiversity scan turned historic. Marine surveyors were stunned when the footage revealed the elusive squid in crystal-clear motion.

