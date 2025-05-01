‘Gold from a Dying Star’: Scientists uncover a rare cosmic metal factory

Stellar Forge

A study published April 29 reveals that magnetar flares—the universe’s most violent magnetic eruptions—can create precious metals like gold and platinum.

Magnetar Mayhem

These neutron stars, with magnetic fields trillions of times stronger than Earth’s, unleash flares that blast heavy-element-rich material into space.

Rare Alchemy

For only the second time, scientists have direct evidence of how r-process elements form—heavy metals born not just in neutron star mergers, but in flaring magnetars.

Gamma Clues

The team linked a 2004 gamma-ray burst from a magnetar to gold and platinum formation, using spectral analysis and energy modeling.

Explosive Origins

Unlike the Big Bang’s light-element legacy, heavy elements like uranium need extreme events—supernovae, collisions, and now, flares from magnetized neutron stars.

Gold in Chaos

Brian Metzger of the Flatiron Institute calls this discovery a “cosmic game-changer”—magnetar flares may account for up to 10% of the galaxy’s gold.

Computer Metal

From your phone’s circuit board to wedding rings, much of Earth’s precious metal may have originated in the chaos of dying, magnetic stars.

Life’s Ingredients

The r-process doesn’t just make gold—it also forms elements critical to planetary formation, nuclear power, and possibly, the conditions for life.

New Frontier

Lead author Anirudh Patel suggests this breakthrough may reshape astrophysics: “It’s wild to think our tech traces back to such extreme places.”

