Golden egg or Alien relic? Bizarre orb found 2 miles underwater has world baffled

Scientists on a NOAA expedition off Alaska discovered a strange golden orb 2 miles underwater.
Credit : NOAA Ocean Exploration, Seascape Alaska
The orb, about 4 inches wide, was attached to a rock and had an eerie hole—raising questions.
Credit : NOAA Ocean Exploration, Seascape Alaska
Live-streaming researchers debated its origin, with theories ranging from egg casing to coral.
Credit : NOAA Ocean Exploration, Seascape Alaska
As the team prepared to collect it, one scientist joked, “I just hope nothing comes out!”
Credit : NOAA Ocean Exploration, Seascape Alaska
Marine biologists speculate it could be an egg—possibly from a giant squid or unknown species.
Credit : NOAA Ocean Exploration, Seascape Alaska
Deep-sea expert Kerry Howell admitted, “It doesn’t look like any egg I’ve ever seen.”
Scientists plan to test its texture, DNA, and chemical makeup to uncover its true origin.
Credit : NOAA Ocean Exploration, Seascape Alaska
The orb’s discovery could lead to identifying a deep-sea creature never documented before.
NOAA’s Sam Candio calls the deep sea “delightfully strange”—this may be just the beginning.