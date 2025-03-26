Golden egg or Alien relic? Bizarre orb found 2 miles underwater has world baffled

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Golden Deep-Sea Mystery

Scientists on a NOAA expedition off Alaska discovered a strange golden orb 2 miles underwater.

Credit : NOAA Ocean Exploration, Seascape Alaska

Alien-Like Discovery

The orb, about 4 inches wide, was attached to a rock and had an eerie hole—raising questions.

Credit : NOAA Ocean Exploration, Seascape Alaska

Scientists Left Baffled

Live-streaming researchers debated its origin, with theories ranging from egg casing to coral.

Credit : NOAA Ocean Exploration, Seascape Alaska

Horror Movie Moment

As the team prepared to collect it, one scientist joked, “I just hope nothing comes out!”

Credit : NOAA Ocean Exploration, Seascape Alaska

Egg of the Unknown?

Marine biologists speculate it could be an egg—possibly from a giant squid or unknown species.

Credit : NOAA Ocean Exploration, Seascape Alaska

‘Never Seen Before’

Deep-sea expert Kerry Howell admitted, “It doesn’t look like any egg I’ve ever seen.”

Lab Analysis Begins

Scientists plan to test its texture, DNA, and chemical makeup to uncover its true origin.

Credit : NOAA Ocean Exploration, Seascape Alaska

A New Species?

The orb’s discovery could lead to identifying a deep-sea creature never documented before.

Oceans Full of Secrets

NOAA’s Sam Candio calls the deep sea “delightfully strange”—this may be just the beginning.
Related Stories

'Earth can be our power plant': NASA & Princeton unlock secret energy source hidden in planet's spin 'The Berger Paints story': How a 'shopkeeper' outplayed Vijay Mallya in a corporate showdown 'Egyptian govt denies it': What’s really hiding under the Pyramid of Giza? "Could Black Holes be portals?': This radical new theory could change everything we know about them