Haircut for Rs 1 lakh, ₹18,000 GST: Aalim Hakim's no-negotiation rate explained

Lakh Locks

Aalim Hakim charges a cool ₹1 lakh per haircut—and that’s just the base rate. Add GST, and it’s ₹1.18 lakh per sitting. For film shoots, the bill can soar to ₹15 lakh. No discounts. No exceptions.

GST Glamour

Yes, Aalim’s bill includes ₹18,000 in GST. He says it’s not about vanity pricing—it’s about professional rigor. “If they earn, I earn,” he explains. And if paperwork’s involved, so is full payment.

Not for Friends

Hakim won’t charge close friends—unless they’re profiting from the project. Personal loyalty is free. Commercial value? That’s always invoiced.

Screen Value

His clients don’t flinch at ₹3–5 lakh per session. Why? “They see the results on screen,” Aalim says. “If it didn’t show, they wouldn’t pay.”

Talent ≠ Price

Aalim insists: his fee isn’t just a number—it’s a standard. “Everyone goes to school, but not everyone becomes iconic,” he says, brushing off critics who call his rates inflated.

Legacy Cut

His father, a film industry barber, died while cutting Amitabh Bachchan’s hair. Aalim was just 9. That legacy, he says, fuels everything he does today.

Salon Strat

He rarely works the floor at his salons. “If I sit there, everyone wants only me,” he says. His team handles everyday clients with prices ranging ₹2,500–₹6,000.

Poach-Proof

“They can take my clients, not my talent.” Aalim knows stylists trained under him launch their own shops—but his edge, he insists, can’t be cloned.

Industry Divide

As stylists rake in lakhs per day, writers and technicians struggle for basic dues. Even John Abraham calls it “mental.” Aalim’s fee has become a flashpoint in a bleeding industry.
