'Halley’s Comet is back': How to watch 40 meteors an Hour in India before sunrise

Comet Legacy

Every May, Earth slices through debris left by Halley’s Comet, igniting the Eta Aquarid meteor shower. These meteors blaze across the sky at 65 km/s—swift, glowing, and unforgettable.

India’s Window

Set your alarm for 3:00 a.m. to 5:30 a.m. IST on May 5–6. That’s when the shower peaks over India, especially in the early morning hours just before sunrise.

Southern Advantage

Your best bet? Head south. Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh offer the clearest skies and higher radiant position, with up to 40 meteors per hour possible.

Dark Sky Zones

Choose dark, open areas—rural fields, hillsides, coastal stretches, or desert plains. Avoid city lights. In northern India, you might catch 10–15 meteors/hour, but only under clear skies.

Look East

The meteors radiate from Aquarius, rising in the east-southeast sky. Don’t stare at the radiant—look 40° away to catch full streaks stretching across your view.

Fireball Chance

Watch for rare fireballs—larger fragments that burst across the sky like flashbulbs. They’re unpredictable but possible, especially in wide-open skies with minimal pollution.

Phone-Free Zone

Let your eyes adjust to darkness for 30 minutes. Turn off your phone’s brightness. No telescopes or binoculars needed—just patience and a clear view of the sky.

Camera Ready

Photographers should point a tripod-mounted wide-angle lens eastward, just above the horizon. Long exposures in RAW format give the best chance of catching glowing trails.

Halley Returns

The comet responsible won’t swing by again until 2061—but its dust keeps returning every year. The Eta Aquarids are your fleeting annual link to this ancient cosmic traveler.
