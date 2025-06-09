'He carried LPG cylinders, now he carries matches': The Rinku Singh nobody saw coming

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Rinku Singh once stood outside a coaching center, mop in hand, staring down a job offer to clean floors. He said no—not out of pride, but belief. Cricket was his only escape route.
Before the crowds and commentary, Rinku hauled LPG cylinders with his father in Aligarh—sweating through narrow lanes, knowing every delivery kept his cricket dream barely alive.
To save money for cricket gear or travel, Rinku often skipped lunch. Hunger became his second opponent—but not one he let win.
His mother borrowed tiny amounts—₹1,000 here, ₹500 there—just so Rinku could register for matches or rent a kit. Each loan was a bet on his future.
The family’s debt once touched ₹5 lakh. Every small match fee, every local win, went not into celebration—but into quiet repayments that kept collectors at bay.
While friends dropped out to earn quick wages, Rinku borrowed belief from his family. Their trust in his bat became collateral in a world where dreams cost money.
He didn’t have formal coaching, let alone a personal trainer. His nets were dusty grounds, his gear often secondhand—his rise, entirely self-made.
Rinku didn’t chase fame—he chased match fees, travel reimbursements, and sometimes just a free lunch post-game. Cricket wasn’t a sport. It was survival.
From sweeping offers to sixes at Eden Gardens, Rinku’s path shows not just talent—but economic defiance. He didn’t break into cricket. He broke out of poverty.