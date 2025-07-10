'He earned Re 1 a year for 8 years': Subroto Bagchi’s most valuable paycheck

Priceless Cheque

Bagchi shared a photo of a Re 1 cheque—his last symbolic salary for eight years of public service as Chief Advisor to the Odisha government, calling it his “biggest wealth in this one life.”

Token Service

For each of the 8 years in government, Bagchi drew just Re 1 per year, refusing financial compensation to serve Odisha through institution and capacity building.

Mindtree Legacy

He co-founded Mindtree in 1999, rose to Executive Chairman, and exited in 2016. The firm was later acquired and merged with L&T’s IT unit to form LTIMindtree.

Public Pivot

In 2016, Bagchi joined the Odisha government under CM Naveen Patnaik, leading the Skill Development Authority and later becoming the chief Covid-19 spokesperson during the pandemic.

Viral Humility

His Re 1 post went viral, sparking praise across India for his humility and refusal to commodify service—many calling it a “gesture that restores faith.”

Beyond Optics

Unlike performative acts of public virtue, Bagchi’s sustained contribution—without PR or perks—was seen as genuine, long-term, and values-driven.

Rooted Purpose

From starting out as a government clerk to building a global tech company and returning to serve his home state, Bagchi’s arc is a rare blend of ambition and humility.

Quiet Power

The cheque—though tiny in value—symbolizes something powerful: that leadership is about purpose, not position or pay.

Enduring Message

Bagchi’s journey reminds us that in an era obsessed with numbers, sometimes the smallest figure—Re 1—can carry the loudest truth.
