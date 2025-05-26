He left Goldman Sachs job to become a watchman: The wild story behind India’s MyGate empire

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
He swapped a Goldman Sachs desk for a guard’s post—literally. Abhishek Kumar worked 14-hour shifts in uniform just to understand how broken security really is at Indian gated communities.
From coding algorithms to logging guests, this IITian lived the guard life to reinvent how India secures its homes—and the results transformed an entire industry.
Representative pic
What happens when a CEO works like a watchman? MyGate’s founder did it, and the insights he gathered standing in sun and rain built a ₹27,000 crore revolution.
He wasn’t shadowing—they thought he was a real guard. Abhishek Kumar’s research method was so immersive, residents never suspected the man at the gate would soon lead India’s top community app.
Representative pic
1.2 million security guards now use digital tools thanks to MyGate. But the tech wasn’t born in a boardroom—it started at the main gate of an ordinary apartment.
Representative pic
What began as visitor logs turned into an operating system for India’s gated societies—handling everything from rent payments to surprise birthday invites.
You’ve probably used MyGate without knowing it. Behind its quiet UI lies a platform powering millions of deliveries, emergencies, and even real estate deals.
Three quarters. Zero burn. While other startups bled cash, MyGate posted profits—proof that good design and ground-level insight still win in Indian tech.
The app that controlled visitors now controls homes. MyGate’s foray into smart locks and automation could redefine how Indians live, shop, and secure their families.