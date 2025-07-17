He lived on stolen puris: Then he wrote ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ for Shah Rukh Khan

From Puris to Poetry

He lived on stolen puris and bananas. At ₹10 a day, his Mumbai diet was survival, not sustenance. For a boy once pampered in Benaras, the hunger was both literal and poetic.

Father Didn’t Know

Sameer was starving in Mumbai while his legendary father, lyricist Anjaan, didn’t even know he was in the city. It took a mother’s guilt-ridden letter to shatter the silence.

The ₹10 Shirt Moment

When he returned home in a tattered ₹10 shirt and hollow cheeks, his mother wept—and finally, his father woke up to the struggle he’d ignored for years.

Brutal Rejection

A music director—also a family friend—listened to 40 of Sameer’s lyrics… then threw his diary out the window, calling him “a disgrace” and offering money to leave Mumbai forever.

‘Terrible Writer’ Tag

That director told him to never share his work again. “You’ll ruin your father’s name,” he spat. It wasn’t criticism—it was character assassination.

Usha’s U-Turn

Just hours later, the same lyrics were heard by music director Usha Khanna—who stopped him mid-reading and said: “I’m recording all four.” That was the birth of a lyricist.

23 Years of Silence

Sameer didn’t meet his father for over two decades. When they finally spoke, it wasn’t a warm reunion—it was a confrontation forged from years of unspoken pain.

Tested by His Own

Before accepting his career, his father tested him with a challenge—not sympathy. Sameer passed. But approval came without referrals, forcing him to build everything solo.

Poetic Justice

Years later, he locked eyes with the same director who humiliated him. By then, Sameer had three Filmfare Awards. The man couldn’t look him in the eye. Sameer made sure he did.
