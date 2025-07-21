‘He never woke up’: The 20-year coma that shaped Saudi Arabia’s quietest royal tragedy

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
For nearly 20 years, Prince Al Waleed lay suspended between life and death—neither fully gone nor fully back—while the world watched a family defy time, science, and despair.
Doctors advised withdrawal of life support. His father refused. For two decades, Prince Khaled stood by his unconscious son, betting on miracles over medical odds.
Videos showing slight finger twitches or a faint smile sparked waves of hope across the Arab world. Each viral clip renewed faith—and reopened wounds.
While Riyadh changed and kingdoms evolved, one hospital room remained frozen in time. Guards, nurses, and prayers never left his bedside.
He became more than a prince—he became a mythic figure. A silent presence in the national consciousness. Saudis called him al-Amir al-Na’im—the Sleeping Prince.
A teenage military student in the UK one day, a national symbol of suspended destiny the next. The car crash in London left no one untouched.
Prince Al Waleed’s condition mirrored the region’s complex mix of tradition, faith, and science. His story sparked theological debate and modern medical soul-searching.
Every few years, headlines declared his recovery—then faded. The cycle of hope and heartbreak became part of the Sleeping Prince’s legend.
After 20 years in silence, his passing in 2025 brought closure—but not without echoes. The outpouring wasn’t just grief—it was a collective release.