Heard about HUF?: The trick rich Indians use to cut taxes without breaking rules

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
With a Hindu Undivided Family (HUF), your household gets a second PAN—doubling exemptions, deductions, and tax-slab freedom. Yes, legally.
Under the new regime, an HUF gets an additional ₹4 lakh basic exemption—on top of what each member already claims.
Why stop at one 80C or 80D claim? A smart HUF setup lets you file both personally and through the family entity.
Move rental, investment, or business income to the HUF to keep everyone in lower tax brackets. Less tax, more savings, same rupee.
HUFs can own property, stocks, and businesses—creating a central investment hub taxed separately from any individual.
Transfer wealth within family—tax-free. Gifts to the HUF are mostly exempt, making wealth movement simple and strategic.
Just like individuals, HUFs enjoy capital gains exemptions. Sell that property, reinvest smartly, and skip the taxman.
Forget fragmented wills. An HUF pools ancestral wealth, easing succession while maintaining asset unity across generations.
It’s not a loophole—it’s the law. The HUF is one of India’s most effective, legal tax planning tools, used by business families for decades.