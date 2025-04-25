'Helium hint from Tibet': India’s plate may be peeling like layers of a giant geologic onion

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Plate Fracture

Beneath India, a slow-motion fracture is unfolding as the tectonic plate begins splitting horizontally into layers, a phenomenon rarely seen before in geology.

Representative pic

Tibetan Lift

Tibet’s sky-high elevation might be explained by one plate layer floating upward—Stanford geophysicist Simon Klemperer’s research suggests this vertical split is pushing it skyward.

Mantle Whisper

Unusual helium levels in Tibetan springs hint that Earth's mantle is brushing closer to the surface, indicating tectonic delamination, according to ESS Open Archive findings.

Representative pic

Helium Clues

Rare helium-3 bubbling up in northern Tibet points to mantle exposure, while common helium-4 in the south implies the plate hasn't yet torn through there.

Representative pic

Double Trouble

Rather than splitting like a cookie, the Indian Plate is layering apart—doubling the complexity of Earth's crust dynamics, say experts at the AGU conference.

New Theory

At December’s AGU conference, a radical theory emerged—Tibet’s height may stem from the Indian Plate peeling like an onion, not crashing into Eurasia.

Representative pic

Crust Dive

The lower slab of the Indian Plate may be diving deep into Earth’s mantle, reshaping our understanding of mountain formation, per Stanford-led models.

Representative pic

Continental Shock

Professor Douwe van Hinsbergen admits, “We didn’t know continents could behave this way”—a bold reminder that Earth still holds tectonic surprises.

Hidden Layers

What lies beneath may redefine plate tectonics, with delamination suggesting a layered planet much more complex than flat-moving puzzle pieces.

Representative pic
Related Stories

'Hole the size of Switzerland': Antarctica’s maud rise is freaking everyone one Humanity has just 10 years before machines take control, says this man from Google 'Second-best after Earth': Discovered 315 light-years away, it’s a top target for life 'They want to turn off the Sun': UK’s £50M bet could rewrite Earth’s atmosphere forever