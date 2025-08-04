He’s 31 and just born: Meet the baby who defied biology’s clock

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Born in 2024 but frozen since 1994, baby Thaddeus is biologically younger than his birth certificate suggests—and technically older than many of today’s college students.
His embryo spent 31 years in cold storage before finding a womb. That’s not sci-fi—it’s cutting-edge IVF science now rewriting the rules of birth and biology.
Thaddeus was one of four embryos created in the ’90s. When his genetic parents split, the remaining embryos sat in limbo—unclaimed, suspended in time.
With his July arrival, Thaddeus becomes the world’s oldest known frozen embryo to result in a live birth—shattering the 30-year record set just two years ago.
His genetic sister was born 30 years ago from the same embryo batch. Now, decades later, they’re siblings... separated by three decades of cryogenic pause.
Finding a home for such old embryos isn’t easy. One clinic, Rejoice Fertility, specializes in giving “low-chance” embryos a shot—against the odds and medical caution.
Lindsey and Tim Pierce weren’t chasing headlines—they just wanted a child. What they got was a baby and a chapter in medical history.
Despite 30 years apart, Thaddeus reportedly resembles his genetic sister as a newborn—nature’s eerie way of echoing across decades.
The story raises profound questions about embryo adoption, identity, and the boundaries of conception. How old is “too old” when life can be paused indefinitely?
