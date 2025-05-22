Hidden Black Holes: Why some stars might secretly host tiny parasites eating them from within

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Not all black holes explode into existence—some are born quietly, buried deep inside stars that still shine like nothing’s wrong.
From the outside, they look normal. But inside, a tiny black hole is silently feeding, slowly hollowing them out from the core.
New research reveals stars might collapse inward, not through dramatic explosions, but through dark matter-triggered implosions invisible to the eye.
Invisible particles may infiltrate stars, build up unnoticed, and create a black hole inside—a slow-motion betrayal that no telescope can catch.
Depending on their spin, white dwarfs can become black holes, naked singularities, or bizarre hybrids—half-star, half-black hole, all mystery.
If a collapsing white dwarf spins just right, it could form a naked singularity—a forbidden object in physics with no event horizon to hide behind.
Credit: ESO/L. Calçada
Rapidly spinning white dwarfs might host parasitic black holes that never finish the job—leaving a star alive but forever transformed from within.
Credit: Casey Reed/NASA
The Milky Way’s central bulge may be hiding these hybrid stars, silent black holes, and naked singularities—cosmic oddities born in darkness.
This theory flips our understanding of stellar death—and may turn stars into laboratories for detecting the ghostly behavior of dark matter.