'Hidden Hydrogen found': Earth may have made its own oceans

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Water Within

New Oxford research shows Earth’s water may have been there from the very beginning—embedded deep within the planet’s original building blocks.

Representative pic

Meteorite Clue

Scientists studied LAR 12252, a rare meteorite from Antarctica believed to mirror the material that formed early Earth 4.55 billion years ago.

Native Hydrogen

Using powerful X-ray techniques, the team found hydrogen sulfide hidden in the meteorite’s matrix—strong evidence the hydrogen wasn’t from Earth.

Representative pic

Hydrogen Surprise

The richest hydrogen was found outside expected zones, in sub-micrometer material between chondrules, with levels five times higher than prior studies.

Representative pic

Asteroid Theory Hit

The dominant theory that water came via asteroid bombardment is now under fire. This study suggests Earth was “pre-loaded” with water ingredients.

Representative pic

Cosmic Chemistry

Hydrogen is a water essential. This study shows Earth’s starting material had enough of it to support the oceans—no outside help required.

Representative pic

Contamination Ruled Out

Areas affected by rust and cracking—signs of Earth-based contamination—had little or no hydrogen, confirming the purity of the original samples.

Representative pic

Sulfur Bond

Hydrogen was bound to sulfur in the form of hydrogen sulfide, validating predictions that early Earth material could chemically store water components.

Representative pic

Origin Rethink

Oxford’s findings hint that Earth’s water isn’t a cosmic accident—but a natural result of the very rocks that formed the planet itself.

Representative pic
Related Stories

'Nuclear without meltdowns': China’s secret weapon is now online 'Vatican’s secret scroll': Did this 900-year-old prophecy predict 2027 doomsday? 'Not if, but when': The monster quake that could redraw the Indian map 'Space is spiraling': New model says Universe slowly turns every 500 billion years