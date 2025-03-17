'Hidden planet factory': James Webb uncovers Universe’s youngest world builders

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Credit : NASA
NASA's James Webb Telescope uncovers a "planet factory" in Orion, where young stars and dusty disks shape new worlds—redefining how fast planets can form.
A dense 30-million-year-old star cluster filled with protoplanetary disks churns out planets faster than previously thought, reshaping planet formation timelines.
Infrared eyes of James Webb pierce thick cosmic dust, revealing planet creation processes invisible to any other telescope.
Contradicting old theories, planets may form rapidly—within tens of millions of years, not billions—thanks to evidence from this newly discovered planet-making region.
Scientists study swirling disks of gas and dust around newborn stars, observing firsthand how planets gather their raw ingredients inside chaotic cosmic environments.
Nearby stars' intense radiation and gravitational forces sculpt and shift these disks, influencing whether planets can grow or collapse.
Traditional models saying planets take eons to form are now questioned as Webb's discovery shows planet-making can happen on surprisingly short cosmic timescales.
By analyzing gas and dust, researchers also search for organic molecules in disks—potential building blocks of life—suggesting early planets may start richer in life's ingredients than imagined.
This discovery offers a window into how other solar systems—and maybe habitable exoplanets—begin, revolutionizing how we search for life in the universe.
