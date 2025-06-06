'Higher Than Eiffel': How Chenab Bridge finally crossed the finish line

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
At 359 meters, the Chenab Bridge soars 35 meters above the Eiffel Tower—making it the tallest railway bridge on Earth and a new icon of Indian engineering.
Spanning 1,315 meters over a deep gorge in Kashmir, this arch of steel and concrete isn’t just a bridge—it’s a gravity-defying work of industrial art.
Engineered to endure 266 km/h winds and major earthquakes, the bridge isn’t just tall—it’s virtually unshakable, built for the wildest conditions on Earth.
It swallowed over 28,000 tonnes of steel and 66,000 cubic meters of concrete—making it one of the most material-intensive rail projects ever in India.
For the first time in India, a railway bridge has been designed to withstand blasts—built with inputs from DRDO to guard both lives and national security.
It’s more than a marvel—it’s a mission. Linking Katra to Banihal, the bridge slashes travel time and stitches Jammu and Srinagar closer than ever.
Constructing this bridge meant wrestling with jagged mountains, unstable geology, and icy winters—a challenge that tested even India’s best engineers.
Its frame is held together by 584 kilometers of welds—nearly the same as the rail line from Jammu to Delhi. Every inch, a symbol of precision.
Approved in 2003, delayed by risk and rigor, the Chenab Bridge opened in 2025—a two-decade saga of ambition, resilience, and historic payoff.