Hormones in Your Chicken?: Chef Saransh Goila spills food industry’s dirtiest secret

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Chef Saransh Goila revealed that chickens are injected with growth hormones to meet demand—calling it a disturbing side effect of our need for speed.
“It’s not just meat,” he warned. Even vegetables are manipulated. Farming practices, he said, were “ruined ages ago” by mass production pressures.
Following fake paneer allegations at Gauri Khan’s Torii, Goila’s comments added weight to public distrust around food purity in upscale kitchens.
Appearing on the Aleena Dissects YouTube channel, Goila laid bare the truth about chicken, vegetables, and the hidden cost of fast food production.
He urged consumers to check packaging: “Today, you must declare if chickens are pumped with antibiotics or hormones. No one can hide it anymore.”
Goila, co-founder of Goila Butter Chicken and a MasterChef Australia guest chef, rose to fame after winning Food Food Maha Challenge.
He advocates trying lab-grown or plant-based proteins—but warned, “Let’s not repeat the same mistakes in how we build that industry too.”
In chicken farming, one illness means mass infection—so antibiotics are used routinely. Goila said overfeeding and hormone use cross a line.
“Air, water, food—nothing’s clean,” he concluded. Most ailments, he said, stem from what we consume. His advice? Stay informed, read labels.