Hormones in Your Chicken?: Chef Saransh Goila spills food industry’s dirtiest secret

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Hormone Horror

Chef Saransh Goila revealed that chickens are injected with growth hormones to meet demand—calling it a disturbing side effect of our need for speed.

Veggie Victims

“It’s not just meat,” he warned. Even vegetables are manipulated. Farming practices, he said, were “ruined ages ago” by mass production pressures.

Paneer Panic

Following fake paneer allegations at Gauri Khan’s Torii, Goila’s comments added weight to public distrust around food purity in upscale kitchens.

YouTube Confession

Appearing on the Aleena Dissects YouTube channel, Goila laid bare the truth about chicken, vegetables, and the hidden cost of fast food production.

Label Truth

He urged consumers to check packaging: “Today, you must declare if chickens are pumped with antibiotics or hormones. No one can hide it anymore.”

Butter Chicken Fame

Goila, co-founder of Goila Butter Chicken and a MasterChef Australia guest chef, rose to fame after winning Food Food Maha Challenge.

Meat Alternatives

He advocates trying lab-grown or plant-based proteins—but warned, “Let’s not repeat the same mistakes in how we build that industry too.”

Antibiotic Alert

In chicken farming, one illness means mass infection—so antibiotics are used routinely. Goila said overfeeding and hormone use cross a line.

Consumer Wake-Up

“Air, water, food—nothing’s clean,” he concluded. Most ailments, he said, stem from what we consume. His advice? Stay informed, read labels.
Related Stories

'When Taj Mahal disappeared': How the 1971 war nearly turned it into a target 'Space oddity': Hubble captures one-armed galaxy that defies all logic '₹1 lakh for a haircut': What makes Aalim Hakim India's most expensive barber Who Needs a C-Suite?: Avneet Kaur’s reels make more money than your CEO’s entire salary