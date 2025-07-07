How China tried to kill the Rafale: And no, it use any missile

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Rafale Under Fire

It wasn’t a battlefield loss that shook the Rafale’s global rep—it was what came after. A whisper campaign turned war performance into weapons propaganda.

Embassy Blitz

French intel found something bizarre: Chinese embassy officials weren’t just issuing visas—they were quietly undermining the Rafale, face to face, across multiple countries.

The Indonesia Play

Beijing allegedly tried to spook Indonesia into scrapping future Rafale orders. Why? Because Asia’s arms race isn’t just military—it’s market share.

Digital Dogfight

Over 1,000 fake accounts. AI-generated “debris.” Combat scenes ripped from video games. This wasn’t critique—it was coordinated disinformation masked as battlefield truth.

Representative pic

Rafale’s First Loss

France confirmed a Rafale was downed in the India-Pakistan clash. China and Pakistan made sure the world noticed—and then spun that into a narrative of superiority.

The Mirage Game

Online, doctored footage and fake Rafale wreckage went viral. Offline, Chinese diplomats echoed those claims to potential arms buyers. The goal? Mistrust in Made-in-France firepower.

Strategic Sabotage

French defense leaders say this wasn’t just about a plane—it was an assault on national prestige. Rafale represents France’s independence in global arms. And China knows that.

Beijing Denies All

Asked about the plot, China called it “groundless slander.” But its online influence playbook—from fake news sites to diplomatic nudges—has been seen before.

Dassault on Defense

With 533 Rafales sold, including to Indonesia and UAE, Dassault faces more than sales fallout. This is now a geopolitical skirmish—fought through whispers, tweets, and embassy handshakes.
Related Stories

'A business tip from Lord Krishna': Udupi’s catering empire has a 5,000-year-old secret 'Slow burn method': The 21-Day fitness hack that got Kapil Sharma back in shape 3 rings, 1 temple: Why new evidence may finally prove Atlantis was real ₹9,000 a shot: Shefali Jariwala’s suspected anti-ageing fix and its hidden dangers