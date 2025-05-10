How distance and defence keep south India out of missile range

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Pakistan’s missile and drone strikes in May 2025 have all focused on Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, and Rajasthan—leaving South India untouched.
South India's geographical buffer keeps it out of range for most of Pakistan’s missile systems, like Fateh-2 and Shaheen variants.
India’s S-400s, stationed in Pathankot and Gujarat, provide a powerful shield where the threat is highest—well before anything could move south.
The PAD and AAD interceptors form a multi-altitude defense net that can neutralize ballistic threats even before they near southern skies.
Pakistan would need rare, long-range missiles to hit the south—and those are tightly monitored by Indian early-warning systems.
As of now, there are zero credible reports of any drone or missile attack targeting South Indian cities or assets.
Unlike northern airspace, southern skies remain undisturbed—free of alerts, interceptions, or military engagements this crisis.
Even if a missile were fired toward the south, India’s multi-layered air defense ensures interception far before it could hit a populated zone.
India’s swift retaliation and 100% interception rate in the north may be dissuading Pakistan from escalating toward the south.