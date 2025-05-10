How distance and defence keep south India out of missile range

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Targeted North

Pakistan’s missile and drone strikes in May 2025 have all focused on Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, and Rajasthan—leaving South India untouched.

Safe Distance

South India's geographical buffer keeps it out of range for most of Pakistan’s missile systems, like Fateh-2 and Shaheen variants.

S-400 Net

India’s S-400s, stationed in Pathankot and Gujarat, provide a powerful shield where the threat is highest—well before anything could move south.

BMD Layered

The PAD and AAD interceptors form a multi-altitude defense net that can neutralize ballistic threats even before they near southern skies.

Long-Range Risk

Pakistan would need rare, long-range missiles to hit the south—and those are tightly monitored by Indian early-warning systems.

No Strikes

As of now, there are zero credible reports of any drone or missile attack targeting South Indian cities or assets.

Quiet Sector

Unlike northern airspace, southern skies remain undisturbed—free of alerts, interceptions, or military engagements this crisis.

Defence Depth

Even if a missile were fired toward the south, India’s multi-layered air defense ensures interception far before it could hit a populated zone.

Deterrence Holds

India’s swift retaliation and 100% interception rate in the north may be dissuading Pakistan from escalating toward the south.
