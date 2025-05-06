'How India Hid Its Factories': The clever tricks that fooled enemy bombers

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Siren City

For the first time, air raid sirens blared through Indian towns—warning civilians of incoming attacks and triggering hurried runs to shelters during wartime alerts.

Blackout Nights

Lights went out across cities. Street lamps, homes, even train stations vanished into darkness to confuse enemy bombers scanning from above.

Civilian Drills

Ordinary citizens—school kids, shopkeepers, office workers—were taught how to duck, cover, and survive. Civil defence became part of daily life.

Representative pic

Hidden Targets

Factories and power plants were painted over, covered, or disguised with fake rooftops—anything to throw off enemy scouts and keep vital systems running.

Student Soldiers

Classrooms turned into training zones where students practiced first aid, learned shelter protocols, and rehearsed evacuations in case sirens went off.

Representative pic

War Readiness

India's cities became semi-militarized. Police, volunteers, and civil defence officers coordinated mass drills, air raid responses, and emergency aid stations.

Credit : Wikimedia Commons

Covert Strikes

While citizens prepared at home, India secretly trained Mukti Bahini forces and launched surgical cross-border raids to paralyze enemy assets.

Credit : Wikimedia Commons

Escape Routes

Evacuation plans were drafted for vulnerable zones. People knew where to go, what to carry, and how to regroup in case the bombs fell.

Credit : Wikimedia Commons

Legacy Lives

The 1971 protocols set the blueprint for civilian defence in modern India—lessons from blackouts and sirens now echo in today’s renewed border tensions.

Credit : Wikimedia Commons
Related Stories

'When Taj Mahal disappeared': How the 1971 war nearly turned it into a target 'Space oddity': Hubble captures one-armed galaxy that defies all logic '₹1 lakh for a haircut': What makes Aalim Hakim India's most expensive barber 'YouTube’s ₹2 lakh secret': What 1 million views can earn you in India