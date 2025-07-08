How Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi made ₹1,500 cr: And is about to do it again

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
With over ₹90 lakh in ad revenue per episode at its peak, Kyunki raked in an estimated ₹1,500–1,650 crore—making it Indian TV’s first true cash cow.
At its peak, Kyunki drew over 110 million viewers for special episodes. That's Super Bowl-level reach—every weeknight.
Smriti Irani started at ₹8K per episode. By the end, she was making ₹50K—and pulling over ₹1.5 crore a year. A financial rise as dramatic as Tulsi’s arc.
For the 2025 reboot, Irani is reportedly earning ₹14 lakh per episode—the highest ever in Indian TV history. That’s over ₹21 crore for 150 episodes.
Unlike the original’s endless run, the new series is finite—150 episodes. It’s binge-age economics: tighter, costlier, more premium.
Advertisers are reportedly lining up again, betting on nostalgia-backed ROI. For many, Kyunki isn’t just a show—it’s a brand they grew up sponsoring.
With Z+ security and NDA-enforced sets, the show’s secrecy is treated like an IPO. That’s how high the commercial stakes are.
Sources say streaming rights are also in the mix, with major platforms bidding for exclusivity. The business model has gone full 360.
What started as a saas-bahu drama became a revenue machine—one that’s being reloaded with blockbuster intent.