How petrol pumps cheat you:  9 dirty tricks that empty your tank and your pocket unnoticed

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Representative pic
Some attendants skip resetting the meter, charging you more. ✅ Always check the meter is at zero before fueling—don’t let the pump run before you’re ready.
Hidden chips reduce fuel volume while meters lie. ✅ Ask for the 5-liter test if in doubt—it’s your right to verify dispenser accuracy on the spot.
You’re charged for costly synthetic oil without consent. ✅ Clearly specify your oil preference and check the packaging or brand before service begins.
Adulterated petrol harms engines. ✅ Ask for a filter paper test—pure petrol leaves no stains. Use reputable pumps that regularly pass quality checks.
Pumps may charge more than the displayed rate. ✅ Double-check posted fuel prices and compare with your receipt immediately after fueling.
Representative pic
While you’re distracted, fuel delivery is manipulated. ✅ Avoid eye contact games—stay focused on the meter and nozzle until the fill is complete.
Side mirrors are blocked to hide cheating. ✅ Step out and stay visible during fueling. Position yourself where you can monitor the dispenser.
Regular petrol is swapped with premium without asking. ✅ Clearly state the fuel type. Repeat it out loud and on the receipt if needed.
Some pumps are rigged during setup with tampered machines. ✅ Choose pumps under major brands and with heavy traffic—they’re more likely to be inspected.
Representative pic