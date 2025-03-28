How petrol pumps cheat you:  9 dirty tricks that empty your tank and your pocket unnoticed

Meter Mismatch

Some attendants skip resetting the meter, charging you more. ✅ Always check the meter is at zero before fueling—don’t let the pump run before you’re ready.

Chip Scam

Hidden chips reduce fuel volume while meters lie. ✅ Ask for the 5-liter test if in doubt—it’s your right to verify dispenser accuracy on the spot.

Oil Switch

You’re charged for costly synthetic oil without consent. ✅ Clearly specify your oil preference and check the packaging or brand before service begins.

Fuel Fraud

Adulterated petrol harms engines. ✅ Ask for a filter paper test—pure petrol leaves no stains. Use reputable pumps that regularly pass quality checks.

Price Padding

Pumps may charge more than the displayed rate. ✅ Double-check posted fuel prices and compare with your receipt immediately after fueling.

Diversion Trick

While you’re distracted, fuel delivery is manipulated. ✅ Avoid eye contact games—stay focused on the meter and nozzle until the fill is complete.

Mirror Block

Side mirrors are blocked to hide cheating. ✅ Step out and stay visible during fueling. Position yourself where you can monitor the dispenser.

Fuel Upgrade Fraud

Regular petrol is swapped with premium without asking. ✅ Clearly state the fuel type. Repeat it out loud and on the receipt if needed.

Official Collusion

Some pumps are rigged during setup with tampered machines. ✅ Choose pumps under major brands and with heavy traffic—they’re more likely to be inspected.

