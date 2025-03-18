‘Hubble’s 100,000th shot’: A blazing Quasar and hidden galaxy stun astronomers 

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope hit its 100,000th exposure, capturing a dazzling quasar 9 billion light-years away—cementing its legacy as a cosmic pioneer.
Astronomer Charles Steidel of Caltech uncovered a mysterious elliptical galaxy lurking in front of the quasar, identified by unique absorption lines in its light.
Unlike typical ellipticals, this one holds a gaseous halo with no visible stars, puzzling astronomers and hinting at unknown galactic processes far from Earth.
Credit : NASA
The quasar’s brilliant light, powered by a supermassive black hole, serves as a cosmic lighthouse, illuminating the hidden galaxy and space between them.
Though separated by 2 billion light-years, the quasar and elliptical galaxy align perfectly—offering a rare chance to study how quasar light pierces distant galactic matter.
Adding to the scene’s wonder, Hubble also captured a disturbed double spiral galaxy nearby, creating a rich tapestry of cosmic evolution in a single image.
Steidel’s analysis of absorbed wavelengths in the quasar’s light reveals chemical fingerprints of the foreground galaxy, offering a window into ancient cosmic material.
The quasar’s fierce glow—driven by a voracious black hole—makes it a powerful probe for studying intergalactic space and distant structures in Hubble’s deep gaze.
As NASA eyes future telescopes like James Webb, Hubble’s 100,000th image proves it remains an essential tool for unlocking the universe’s deepest secrets.