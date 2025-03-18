‘Hubble’s 100,000th shot’: A blazing Quasar and hidden galaxy stun astronomers 

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Hubble Milestone

NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope hit its 100,000th exposure, capturing a dazzling quasar 9 billion light-years away—cementing its legacy as a cosmic pioneer.

Hidden Galaxy

Astronomer Charles Steidel of Caltech uncovered a mysterious elliptical galaxy lurking in front of the quasar, identified by unique absorption lines in its light.

Ghost Elliptical

Unlike typical ellipticals, this one holds a gaseous halo with no visible stars, puzzling astronomers and hinting at unknown galactic processes far from Earth.

Credit : NASA

Cosmic Beacon

The quasar’s brilliant light, powered by a supermassive black hole, serves as a cosmic lighthouse, illuminating the hidden galaxy and space between them.

Credit : NASA

Galactic Puzzle

Though separated by 2 billion light-years, the quasar and elliptical galaxy align perfectly—offering a rare chance to study how quasar light pierces distant galactic matter.

Credit : NASA

Double Spiral

Adding to the scene’s wonder, Hubble also captured a disturbed double spiral galaxy nearby, creating a rich tapestry of cosmic evolution in a single image.

Credit : NASA

Chemical Clues

Steidel’s analysis of absorbed wavelengths in the quasar’s light reveals chemical fingerprints of the foreground galaxy, offering a window into ancient cosmic material.

Credit : NASA

Black Hole Power

The quasar’s fierce glow—driven by a voracious black hole—makes it a powerful probe for studying intergalactic space and distant structures in Hubble’s deep gaze.

Credit : NASA

Enduring Legacy

As NASA eyes future telescopes like James Webb, Hubble’s 100,000th image proves it remains an essential tool for unlocking the universe’s deepest secrets.
