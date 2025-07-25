Hulk Hogan’s Lesser-Known Firsts: From Baseball Dreams to Baptism at 69

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Before wrestling, Hulk Hogan—who passed away at 71—believed his first calling was baseball. He drew attention from MLB scouts as a high‑school pitcher until a devastating elbow injury rerouted his path entirely.
Long before the leg drops and body slams, Hogan played fretless bass in Tampa rock bands. He even tried—unsuccessfully—to land a spot with the Rolling Stones and Metallica. Music, he once said, was his first love.
Wrestlers Jack and Gerald Brisco discovered him not in a gym, but on a stage—spotting Hogan while he played with his band Ruckus. Impressed by his size, they invited him to the ring instead of the road.
Hogan became “Hulk” after a talk show appearance with Lou Ferrigno. Sitting next to TV’s Incredible Hulk, he appeared even bigger—prompting the host to crown him with the name that would define his legacy.
Asked by Vince McMahon Sr. to dye his hair red for an Irish gimmick, Hogan flatly refused. He kept his bleached blond locks—a decision that made him instantly iconic and visually unforgettable.
Hogan’s wrestling debut was no fantasy camp—his trainer, Hiro Matsuda, broke his leg on day one to test his will. Hogan returned after ten weeks on crutches, earning respect the hard way.
Before fame, he was “Super Destroyer” in a mask and “Terry Boulder” in obscurity. Hogan cycled through aliases until he became a household name—proof that legends often start with anonymity.
His Hollywood break as Thunderlips in Rocky III almost ended his wrestling career. Traditional promoters hated crossover stardom—Hogan was fired, then later welcomed back by a more media-savvy Vince McMahon Jr.
In 2023, two years before his death, Hogan was baptized at Indian Rocks Baptist Church. The moment, captured on video, marked a public spiritual turn for a man known more for showmanship than sermons.