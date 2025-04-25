Humanity has just 10 years before machines take control, says this man from Google

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Google DeepMind's Demis Hassabis claims AI could eradicate all diseases within 10 years—redefining the future of medicine and human longevity.
Hassabis says AI could slash drug development timelines from a decade to mere weeks, transforming pharma forever.
Hassabis notes AlphaFold mapped 200 million proteins in one year—a task equal to a billion years of human research.
Hassabis envisions AI bringing “radical abundance,” a world beyond scarcity where technology resets global systems.
Hassabis now allows DeepMind’s AI for military applications, reversing earlier bans in response to a “more dangerous world.”
Hassabis predicts Artificial General Intelligence could arrive in 5–10 years—a timeline that stuns most AI experts.
Despite rapid progress, Hassabis warns AI lacks true creativity, and cannot ask original questions or develop consciousness.
Hassabis fears a future where AI evolves too fast—outpacing human control and safety measures in a global tech race.
Hassabis calls for international coordination to regulate AI before it becomes a tool of harm instead of progress.