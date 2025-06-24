Hypersonic and Hidden: Why Iran’s missiles are nearly impossible to stop

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Iran has built a sprawling, layered missile complex—thousands strong—ranging from precision SRBMs to hypersonic gliders. With each variant, it becomes harder for enemies to guess what’s coming… or stop it.
Enter the Fattah-2: a Mach 15 menace with maneuverable reentry. These ultra-fast missiles blur lines between deterrence and first strike—moving too fast for even top-tier defenses to react.
Hezbollah in Lebanon. Houthis in Yemen. Shiite militias in Iraq. Iran’s missile doctrine thrives on delegation—launching regional chaos without lifting a finger from Tehran.
Iran’s Shahab-3, Ghadr, and Khorramshahr aren’t just conventional threats—they’re sized, structured, and suspected to be nuclear-capable. The warhead may not exist, but the delivery system already does.
Iran doesn’t aim for surgical strikes—it aims for saturation. Dozens of missiles fired in tandem, from multiple fronts, designed to swamp Israel’s Iron Dome and U.S. Patriot batteries alike.
Beneath Iran’s deserts lie “missile cities”—hardened launch sites with elevators, tunnels, and decoys. Designed for survivability, these buried fortresses hide deadly payloads from even the sharpest satellites.
With Soumar and Ya-Ali, Iran is reviving long-range cruise missile threats—quiet, low-flying, and precise. These stealthy tools widen the map of potential targets and shrink warning times.
Iran uses disguised transporter-erector-launchers, blending into civilian convoys and infrastructure. In modern warfare, a milk truck might launch a missile—and you won’t know until it’s too late.
With MRBMs topping 2,000 km, Iran’s reach now stretches into parts of southern Europe. This isn’t just about Tel Aviv anymore—it’s about NATO’s doorstep.