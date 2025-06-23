‘I could die on the set’: Salman Khan’s full medical file is alarming

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Bollywood’s most bankable star revealed he’s living with a brain aneurysm—an invisible threat that could rupture without warning. Yet Salman Khan still shows up to sets like nothing’s wrong.
Behind that action-hero swagger hides an arteriovenous malformation—an abnormal web of vessels in Salman’s brain that could trigger seizures or worse. His life is literally a ticking time bomb.
Representative pic
Salman’s long battle with trigeminal neuralgia—a nerve condition dubbed the “suicide disease” for its unbearable facial pain—adds a cruel twist to his daily grind. He still smiles through it.
Representative pic
“I’m out here breaking my bones every day,” he says casually. Cracked ribs and spine stress are now just background noise in a career that demands he be indestructible.
On The Great Indian Kapil Show, Salman Khan ripped off the mask. No PR spin, no scripts—just raw honesty about what it’s like to be a superstar with a body in constant revolt.
Asked about settling down, he joked, “At this stage, starting over physically and financially?” The subtext: chronic pain and brain pressure don’t exactly pair well with a honeymoon phase.
Both his aneurysm and AVM carry the risk of brain hemorrhage. Most would take medical leave. Salman signs film deals.
Millions only see the gym selfies and action stunts. Few realize he’s battling three severe neurological threats—every film shoot could be a calculated risk.
He’s bruised, vulnerable, and wired for risk. But Salman Khan keeps pushing forward—proof that even megastars can be fragile, and that fragility can still be fierce.