'If a missile hits...':  9 survival rules every high-rise resident must know

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
When the alarm blares, every second counts. Civil defense experts say delays can mean disaster—move to safety immediately, no hesitation, no second-guessing.
The “two-wall rule” is your blast buffer. According to FEMA, interior rooms with at least two solid barriers can drastically reduce shrapnel injuries and shockwave impact.
Basements are best, but lower floors offer better odds than rooftops. Structural engineers warn upper floors amplify blast pressure and offer less protection from falling debris.
Flying shards travel at bullet speed. The Red Cross urges staying away from all glass—windows, doors, even mirrors—since most injuries in urban attacks stem from broken glass.
Evacuating during a strike may be deadlier than sheltering. The NDMA advises locking down in the safest room unless told otherwise by officials or security forces.
A stocked kit could save your life. Emergency planners recommend storing essentials like food, water, power banks, and radios, enough for at least 72 hours of isolation.
In chaos, memory fails. Know your stairwells and exits in advance. Fire safety experts stress rehearsing routes to avoid panic when visibility drops or alarms ring.
A wet cloth can be a lifesaver. NDRF guidelines advise sealing gaps with wet towels and breathing through damp fabric to avoid inhaling toxic particles or dust.
Fake news kills. Rely only on verified sources—official apps, government radio, or SMS alerts. Misinformation during attacks can lead people straight into danger.