'If war breaks out...': 15 foods that could save your life when supply chains collapse

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Rice Reserve

White rice can last 20–30 years when stored properly—making it a staple survival food rich in energy.

Bean Backup

Dried beans and lentils last indefinitely and provide vital protein, fiber, and nutrition in any crisis.

Pasta Power

Shelf-stable for 10+ years in airtight containers, pasta is a comforting, filling, and versatile option.

Canned Essentials

Canned meat, veggies, fruit, and beans last 2–6 years and provide ready-to-eat nutrients when fresh food isn’t available.

Sweet Forever

Honey, salt, and sugar never spoil when dry—ideal for preservation, flavor, and emergency energy boosts.

Milk Magic

Powdered milk can last up to 20 years sealed, supplying calcium and protein when refrigeration fails.

Jerky Fix

Beef or poultry jerky lasts up to 2 years and offers compact, high-protein fuel during emergencies.

Grain Guard

Oats, barley, quinoa, and wheat berries can last 8–10+ years, offering fiber, carbs, and meal variety.

Spice Saver

Whole spices last up to 4 years and elevate bland foods—boosting morale and flavor in tough times.
