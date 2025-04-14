‘Ihuatzio has spoken’: 1,000-yr-old Mexican pyramid’s fall feared as a warning from Gods

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
On July 29, after intense rain battered drought-weakened walls, the Ihuatzio pyramid’s south face crumbled into rubble overnight.
Once a stronghold of the P’urhépecha Empire, the 15-meter monument stood for centuries—until climate extremes tore it down.
INAH confirmed six levels were damaged. Rainwater seeped into drought-fractured stone, weakening the pyramid’s very heart.
A thousand years of cultural pride collapsed. Ihuatzio means “land of the coyotes,” a sacred name now marked by loss.
Community voices, like Tariakuiri Alvarez, saw the fall as divine protest—echoes of ancient beliefs about displeased gods.
From Mexico to Oceania, rising temperatures and erratic rains are rapidly degrading irreplaceable archaeological sites.
Extreme weather stresses ancient structures not built for modern climate volatility. Even the best-preserved are now at risk.
Restoration teams are racing to save what’s left. INAH warns: without new protections, more monuments may soon fall.
Days before Ihuatzio fell, Utah’s Double Arch collapsed too—two losses in one week, both shaped by climate’s growing force.