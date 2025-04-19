'IIT grad may have found alien life': Meet Nikku Madhusudhan, the scientist on NASA's speed dial

Indian Breakthrough

Cambridge professor Dr. Nikku Madhusudhan, an IIT-BHU alumnus, leads a groundbreaking team that may have found the strongest signs of alien life yet—120 light-years away.

Planet Spotted

The focus is K2-18b, a sub-Neptune orbiting a red dwarf in the Leo constellation. It lies in the “Goldilocks zone,” where temperatures could support liquid water.

Hycean Hope

K2-18b could be a Hycean planet—hydrogen-rich with vast water oceans. This exotic type might expand our definition of where life can thrive, says a 2021 Nature study.

Carbon Clues

Using NASA’s JWST, scientists detected methane and carbon dioxide in the planet’s atmosphere, a chemical mix that supports the Hycean life hypothesis.

DMS Whispers

They also found a faint hint of dimethyl sulfide—a molecule produced only by marine life on Earth. Experts say if confirmed, it would be a historic biosignature.

Gas Gaps

Notably, ammonia is missing from K2-18b’s atmosphere, aligning with predictions from exoplanet models that simulate life-friendly hydrogen layers.

Next Look

New Webb Telescope scans are scheduled within the year to verify DMS levels. NASA says we may be one year away from the most profound discovery ever.

Galactic Impact

“If we confirm life here, it suggests life is common in the galaxy,” says Madhusudhan. His team’s work could rewrite the rulebook on planetary habitability.

Mission Future

ESA’s Ariel mission, launching in 2029, will deepen our understanding of planets like K2-18b. Scientists hope it will bring clarity to the life-on-other-worlds debate.
