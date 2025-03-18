IIT Madras’ secret Mars stash: Waterless concrete, bulletproof foams, and living hearts!

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
IIT Madras’ ExTeM team crafted waterless concrete using Mars-abundant sulphur, ensuring future habitats meet Earth-like durability—essential for long-term human survival on the Red Planet.
Microgravity experiments aid the development of metal foams, shielding space stations from deadly meteorite strikes—critical for the Bharatiya Space Station and Mars missions.
Zeblon optical fibers, designed in zero gravity, solve Earth’s manufacturing challenges, unlocking next-gen communications for space and terrestrial applications.
IIT Madras’ bioprinted organs in microgravity pave the way for functional hearts, where Earth-bound gravity limits tissue formation—offering hope for future space medicine.
Space-grown diamond single crystals surpass Earth-made ones in quality, potentially revolutionizing quantum computing and precision optics for deep-space exploration.
Engineers are designing in-space solar cells to boost energy generation on Mars and beyond, reducing reliance on heavy Earth-launched panels.
Functional optical polymers, developed for high-end space optics, enhance imaging and navigation systems crucial for Mars rovers and satellites.
IIT Madras’ Microgravity Drop Tower, the world’s fourth-largest, simulates weightlessness, testing futuristic materials for planetary bases and deep-space travel.
A powerhouse collaboration with ISRO focuses on thermal management tech, ensuring spacecraft withstand Mars’ brutal climate while advancing India’s space ambitions.
