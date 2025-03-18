IIT Madras’ secret Mars stash: Waterless concrete, bulletproof foams, and living hearts!

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Representative pic

Martian Concrete

IIT Madras’ ExTeM team crafted waterless concrete using Mars-abundant sulphur, ensuring future habitats meet Earth-like durability—essential for long-term human survival on the Red Planet.

Representative pic

Impact Shields

Microgravity experiments aid the development of metal foams, shielding space stations from deadly meteorite strikes—critical for the Bharatiya Space Station and Mars missions.

Representative pic

Gravity-Free Fibers

Zeblon optical fibers, designed in zero gravity, solve Earth’s manufacturing challenges, unlocking next-gen communications for space and terrestrial applications.

Representative pic

Space Bioprinting

IIT Madras’ bioprinted organs in microgravity pave the way for functional hearts, where Earth-bound gravity limits tissue formation—offering hope for future space medicine.

Representative pic

Diamond Growth

Space-grown diamond single crystals surpass Earth-made ones in quality, potentially revolutionizing quantum computing and precision optics for deep-space exploration.

Representative pic

Solar Power

Engineers are designing in-space solar cells to boost energy generation on Mars and beyond, reducing reliance on heavy Earth-launched panels.

Representative pic

Extreme Polymers

Functional optical polymers, developed for high-end space optics, enhance imaging and navigation systems crucial for Mars rovers and satellites.

Representative pic

Drop Tower

IIT Madras’ Microgravity Drop Tower, the world’s fourth-largest, simulates weightlessness, testing futuristic materials for planetary bases and deep-space travel.

Representative pic

ISRO Alliance

A powerhouse collaboration with ISRO focuses on thermal management tech, ensuring spacecraft withstand Mars’ brutal climate while advancing India’s space ambitions.

Representative pic
Related Stories

'Sweet poison': How jaggery could be silently destroying your body ‘ISRO’s 250 kg Rover will dwarf Pragyan’: Chandrayaan-5 will target Moon’s dark craters 'Ancient hybrid child found': Proof that Neanderthal blood may still flow in us 'Lifting a pencil': This simple task will be Sunita Williams next big challenge when she returns