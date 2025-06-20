‘I’m rich, you are not’: How Vivek Oberoi turned rejection into a ₹1200 cr empire

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Photos : Instagram/vivekobero
Suresh Oberoi didn’t sugarcoat it: “I’m rich, you’re not.” That blunt line became Vivek’s business mantra—and his launchpad into a self-made ₹1200 crore empire.
At 10, Vivek was going door-to-door with products his dad handed him—required to build a business plan and sell them. Childhood games? Try cold calls and conversion rates.
By 19, while his peers were cramming for exams, Vivek had raised $3 million for his first startup. By 23, he’d sold it. School didn’t teach him that—hustle did.
Fast forward to 2025: Vivek has taken nine companies public, with four more queued up. Bollywood gave him fame—but the stock market built his fortune.
His first company made serious returns not just for him, but for early investors. That reputation became currency—and opened doors money alone couldn’t.
Operating from a lush Dubai property, Vivek manages a growing portfolio of Indian ventures spanning real estate, tech, and luxury goods. Glam meets grit.
Despite a Bollywood surname, Vivek never leaned on industry clout. In business, he built brand equity the old-fashioned way—results first, name later.
From Saathiya to Solitario, Vivek’s dual identity as actor and entrepreneur isn’t a side hustle—it’s a dual engine firing on strategy, scale, and self-drive.
Mentorship from his father, a brutal honesty about money, and an early crash course in sales—that’s Vivek’s startup DNA, forged in realism, not privilege.